Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.