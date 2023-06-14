Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels
In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
See Also
