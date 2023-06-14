Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EBS opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $407.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

