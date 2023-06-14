Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 578,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,302,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.