Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.