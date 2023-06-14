Aspen Grove Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,836 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $480.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.25.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.