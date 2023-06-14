Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 104,556 shares of company stock worth $4,986,896 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $68.54.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.
