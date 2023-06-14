Aspen Grove Capital LLC Invests $522,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

