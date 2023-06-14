Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.50.
UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE UHS opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
