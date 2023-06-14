Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $813,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

