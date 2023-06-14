Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $73.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.