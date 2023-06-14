Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Ouster stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The business had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ouster will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 11,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,095.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 11,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,095.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,749,512 shares in the company, valued at $21,897,150.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ouster by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ouster by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 204,494 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 247,959 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

