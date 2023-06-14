ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO Sells $12,514.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) CEO John Wasson sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $12,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.59.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $483.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

