Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) Director John Seaman Acquires 100,000 Shares

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) Director John Seaman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

Wolfden Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of CVE WLF opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. Wolfden Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$19.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

