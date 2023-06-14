Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) CEO Garry Arthur Neil Purchases 4,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) CEO Garry Arthur Neil purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $13,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,212.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.62. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

About Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.