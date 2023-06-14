Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) CEO Garry Arthur Neil Purchases 4,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) CEO Garry Arthur Neil purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $13,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,212.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %
NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.62. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.41.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
