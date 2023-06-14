Deirdre Anne Brennan Sells 7,255 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Deirdre Anne Brennan sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$14,219.80.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at C$1.95 on Wednesday. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$343.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

