Deirdre Anne Brennan Sells 7,255 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Deirdre Anne Brennan sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$14,219.80.
WildBrain Stock Performance
Shares of WildBrain stock opened at C$1.95 on Wednesday. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$343.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92.
About WildBrain
Read More
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.