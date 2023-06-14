Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

