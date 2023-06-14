The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.89.

Shares of COO opened at $359.18 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

