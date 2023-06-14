Johnson Controls International plc Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report released on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

