Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Lowered by Analyst

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $927.03 million, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 361,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 289,537 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 42.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,513 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

