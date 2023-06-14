Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Formula One Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.42 million.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

FWONK stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

