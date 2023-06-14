UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $6.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.41. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $491.33 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $457.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,660,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $784,651,000 after acquiring an additional 106,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

