Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cactus, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Cactus Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE WHD opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.83. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.