HC Wainwright Comments on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.25). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.68) EPS.

APTO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

APTO stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

