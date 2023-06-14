HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

