LAVA Therapeutics to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 571.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 671,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 571,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

