Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Cut by Zacks Research

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunoco in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SUN opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.33. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunoco by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after buying an additional 1,146,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunoco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.