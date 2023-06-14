Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Cut by Analyst

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

PBF Energy Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. PBF Energy has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.