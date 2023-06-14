National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

TFII stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,298,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,941,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

