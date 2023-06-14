Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 5.0 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

