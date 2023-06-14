Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 857.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

