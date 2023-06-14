Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.20). The consensus estimate for Lightning eMotors’ current full-year earnings is ($12.27) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.53) EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 185.55% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lightning eMotors from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

ZEV opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles.

