Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $49.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $38.34. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $170.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $36.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $55.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $210.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $44.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $42.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $38.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $42.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $170.84 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

FFH stock opened at C$981.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$612.00 and a twelve month high of C$1,021.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$940.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$885.04.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.08 billion.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

