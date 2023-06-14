Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NMI in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NMI Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. NMI has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in NMI by 15.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NMI by 29.9% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,177,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.