Avant Capital LLC Sells 205 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Avant Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 192,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 151,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 138,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $502.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.