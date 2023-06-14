Avant Capital LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Avant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 541,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 216,875 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,175,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 96,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,688,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.