SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Avant Capital LLC

Avant Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

