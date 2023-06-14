1,544 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Bought by Avant Capital LLC

Avant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

