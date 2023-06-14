Avant Capital LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average of $166.89.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

