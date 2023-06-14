Walter Timothy Winn Sells 10,000 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 10,000 shares of Southland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,651,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,220,938.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 18,696 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $165,272.64.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $255,877.02.

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $324,229.55.

SLND stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Southland in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Southland during the first quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter valued at $578,000.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

