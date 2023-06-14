Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $201,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $203,757.60.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

