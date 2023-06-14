Insider Buying: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Director Acquires 41,600 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) Director William F. Concannon purchased 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,342.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $905.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.86 and a beta of 0.58. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,025,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Altus Power by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 514,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,960 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

