Insider Buying: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Director Acquires 41,600 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) Director William F. Concannon purchased 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,342.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Altus Power Price Performance
AMPS opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $905.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.86 and a beta of 0.58. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.