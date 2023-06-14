Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sandeep Bharathi Sells 1,724 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Bharathi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $248,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

