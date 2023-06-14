Thomas J. Etergino Sells 30,374 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $117,851.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,918.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

DIBS opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.