Thomas J. Etergino Sells 30,374 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $117,851.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,918.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
DIBS opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
