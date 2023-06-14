Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO David W. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JOUT opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

