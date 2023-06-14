Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

