Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $785,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 3,588,251 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,204,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.18.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.