Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

