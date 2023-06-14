iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

