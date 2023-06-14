Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $435.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

