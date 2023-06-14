Asset Management Group Inc. Has $863,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Assurant by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assurant Trading Up 3.7 %

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $178.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

