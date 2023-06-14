SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 200.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGT opened at $112.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

